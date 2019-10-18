Programming Notice

Re-scan your antenna October 18th to continue watching News 3 Now over-the-air

News

Shots fired on Langdon Street near UW-Madison campus, police find property damage

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 11:13 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:23 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after shots were fired on the 600 block of Langdon Street near the UW-Madison campus Thursday night.

Officers found property damage in the area, according to Madison police Sgt. Stuart Moeser.

In an off-campus alert sent to students, police say the suspects were gone before police got to the scene.

The original call came in at 10:33 p.m. and the Wisc Alert was sent just after 11 p.m.

Langdon Street between Lake and Frances Streets was closed for nearly two hours as police investigated. A bullet hole is visible in a window for an apartment building on that block.

Dane County dispatch said no one was injured.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration