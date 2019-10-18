Shots fired on Langdon Street near UW-Madison campus, police find property damage

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after shots were fired on the 600 block of Langdon Street near the UW-Madison campus Thursday night.

Officers found property damage in the area, according to Madison police Sgt. Stuart Moeser.

In an off-campus alert sent to students, police say the suspects were gone before police got to the scene.

The original call came in at 10:33 p.m. and the Wisc Alert was sent just after 11 p.m.

Langdon Street between Lake and Frances Streets was closed for nearly two hours as police investigated. A bullet hole is visible in a window for an apartment building on that block.

Dane County dispatch said no one was injured.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

