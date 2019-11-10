Winter Art Fair Off the Square brings holiday spirit

MADISON, Wis. - From paintings to jewelry, people are shopping this weekend at the more than 130 booths at this year's Winter Art Fair Off the Square.

The artists are coming from all over Wisconsin to sell their artwork.

The fair is in its 30th year, and event organizers say it is the artists' holiday spirit that keeps the fair going.

"It's indoor, and it's the holiday show," said Executive Director Lezlie Blanton. "It's festive, and the patrons are excited."

The art fair wraps up Sunday at the Monona Terrace at 4 p.m.

