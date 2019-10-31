Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay

Submitted Photo

MADISON, Wis. - A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Green Bay on Wednesday.

According to a news release, it's the third $50,000 winning ticket sold in the Green Bay area in the last 40 days.

Within five days in September, two tickets were purchased at Kwik Trips in the area. One of those tickets is still unclaimed.

The release said the odds of winning the $50,000 prize is 1 in 913,130. Tickets are valid for 180 days after the draw date.

