Winner crowned at 2019 Miss Wisconsin Competition
OSHKOSH, Wis. - A winner was crowned Miss Wisconsin at this year's competition in Oshkosh on Saturday.
Miss Rock River Valley, Alyssa Bohm, received a $10,000 scholarship in addition to first place.
The four runners-up also received scholarships:
- First runner-up ($2,000) — Miss Onalaska – Maddie Adickes
- Second runner-up ($1,000) — Miss Southern Lakes – Elise O'Connell
- Third runner-up ($900) — Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area – Danielle Moon
- Fourth runner-up ($700) — Miss Oshkosh – Katrina Mazier
The following five semifinalists each received $500 scholarships:
- Miss Badgerland – Jennifer Schmidt
- Miss Beloit – Abby Miller
- Miss Milwaukee Area – Gabrielle Suliga
- Miss Racine – Ashely Monti
- Miss Wood Violet – Hannah Ostertag
Bohm will advance to the Miss America competition next year. The dates and location are to be announced.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- East Madison community responds to Buckeye Road construction
- Father dies trying to rescue his toddler from Minnesota lake
- Winner crowned at 2019 Miss Wisconsin Competition
- Buckeye road shuts down Monday for construction
- UPDATE: 18-year-old shot by Mount Pleasant officer was armed, officials said
- What to watch as GOP's revised budget moves ahead