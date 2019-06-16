News

Winner crowned at 2019 Miss Wisconsin Competition

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 02:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 02:51 PM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A winner was crowned Miss Wisconsin at this year's competition in Oshkosh on Saturday.

Miss Rock River Valley, Alyssa Bohm, received a $10,000 scholarship in addition to first place.

The four runners-up also received scholarships: 

  • First runner-up ($2,000) — Miss Onalaska Maddie Adickes
  • Second runner-up ($1,000) — Miss Southern Lakes Elise O'Connell
  • Third runner-up ($900) — Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area Danielle Moon
  • Fourth runner-up ($700) — Miss Oshkosh Katrina Mazier

 The following five semifinalists each received $500 scholarships:

  • Miss Badgerland Jennifer Schmidt
  • Miss Beloit Abby Miller
  • Miss Milwaukee Area Gabrielle Suliga
  • Miss Racine Ashely Monti
  • Miss Wood Violet Hannah Ostertag

Bohm will advance to the Miss America competition next year. The dates and location are to be announced. 

