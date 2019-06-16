Winner crowned at 2019 Miss Wisconsin Competition

Courtesy of Magic Dreams Productions

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A winner was crowned Miss Wisconsin at this year's competition in Oshkosh on Saturday.

Miss Rock River Valley, Alyssa Bohm, received a $10,000 scholarship in addition to first place.

The four runners-up also received scholarships:

First runner-up ($2,000) — Miss Onalaska – Maddie Adickes

Maddie Adickes Second runner-up ($1,000) — Miss Southern Lakes – Elise O'Connell

Elise O'Connell Third runner-up ($900) — Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area – Danielle Moon

Danielle Moon Fourth runner-up ($700) — Miss Oshkosh – Katrina Mazier

The following five semifinalists each received $500 scholarships:

Miss Badgerland – Jennifer Schmidt

Jennifer Schmidt Miss Beloit – Abby Miller

Abby Miller Miss Milwaukee Area – Gabrielle Suliga

Gabrielle Suliga Miss Racine – Ashely Monti

Ashely Monti Miss Wood Violet – Hannah Ostertag

Bohm will advance to the Miss America competition next year. The dates and location are to be announced.

