Window struck by gunfire on Madison's north side, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A window on Madison's north side was struck by gunfire Sunday, officials said.
The Madison Police Department said a home on Coolidge Street was hit by gunfire, however it wasn't known if the damage was caused by BBs or small caliber bullets.
According to a news release, a window was struck by one round and three more rounds struck siding.
