Window struck by gunfire on Madison's north side, police say

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 03:26 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 04:51 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A window on Madison's north side was struck by gunfire Sunday, officials said. 

The Madison Police Department said a home on Coolidge Street was hit by gunfire, however it wasn't known if the damage was caused by BBs or small caliber bullets.

According to a news release, a window was struck by one round and three more rounds struck siding.

