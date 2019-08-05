Crews respond to wind turbine on fire in Columbia County

Courtesy Becca Leystra

FRIESLAND, Wis. - Crews are responding Monday to a wind turbine in Columbia County that is on fire.

According to Columbia County dispatch, officials received a call at 3:40 p.m. after a report of a wind turbine on fire near Friesland at East Friesland Road and Highway 33.

Officials said the fire department, emergency medical services and first responders were sent from Columbia and Dodge counties.

Authorities said it is an active fire and have units at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

#breaking: A wind turbine in Randolph is on fire Monday afternoon.



:video_camera:: Viewer submitted video pic.twitter.com/3SQRaa9yKX — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) August 5, 2019

WE Energies confirmed the turbine is part of the Glacier Hills Wind Park. The turbine poses no threat or immediate danger to the public.

The fire does not affect the other wind turbines at the farm, of which there are 90 in total. No one was near the turbine, and no work was being done at the time the fire started.

Officials are trying to evaluate how to put out the fire. The fire's cause is unknown at this time.

