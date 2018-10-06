William “Bill” Hitchcock, age 55 of rural Lake Delton, Wisconsin navigated the road to heaven on Thursday, October 4, 2018 from his residence.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lake Delton Village Fire Department, 45 Miller Drive, Lake Delton with Reverend Ellen Rasmussen officiating. Visitation will be held at the Lake Delton Village Fire Department on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.

Bill was born July 1, 1963 in Portage, Wisconsin the son of David and Carolyn (Jansen) Hitchcock. He was a life long resident of the Dells area and known by many people. He had attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran School and Wisconsin Dells High School. His work career began at the family gas station/vehicle repair business in Lake Delton but his true calling was in law enforcement. He eventually became a police officer with the Lake Delton Police Department where he proudly served for 27 years and retired as a sergeant. He always referred to Bob Fawcett, another fellow member of the department, as his mentor. Bill had also been an ambulance driver in Lake Delton. He will long be remembered for his unique sense of humor, quick wit and/or sarcasm and playful jokes.

Bill is survived by his dear, special friend, Lori Jo Johnson; sons, Jeremiah (Sarah) Johnson of Wisconsin Dells and Samuel (Nina) Brant of Baraboo; grandchildren, Rudy and Payton Johnson and Lilyan, Violet and Clark Brant; a brother, Jeffery of Rockton, Illinois; sisters, Kristin Ziech and Deanne (Adam) Borleske both of Wisconsin Dells; and nieces, nephews, 1 great niece and 2 great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, David.

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance directed to the family to be used later at their discretion would be appreciated.