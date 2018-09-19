Will more heavy rain bring more flooding? Officials aren't overly concerned

MADISON, Wis. - Even with our recent stretch of dry weather, more heavy rain is possible this week, which has some people concerned about more flooding across southern Wisconsin.

Officials with Dane County Emergency Management say even though area water levels have gone down, we're not exactly out of the woods when it comes to flooding.

“The people, the processes, the sandbags are still in place,” explained Dane County Emergency Manager J. McLellan. “We're still prepared, but it doesn't mean we can do nothing. We are being vigilant and providing assistance where needed.”

The nearly two-week stretch without measurable rain really has helped Dane County residents begin to dry out their homes and yards.

However, there are still areas that could flood easily with more rainfall. The biggest flooding threats this time around depend heavily on where you live.

“Some low areas still have water pooled in them, while other areas that drain well are pretty dry,” McLellan said. “There is a wide variance based on where you live, and the type of ground you live upon AND whether your soil is saturated or not.”



Dane County officials aren’t overly concerned as more heavy rain is in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. Neither are residents we spoke with by Tiedeman’s pond, where a section of Sweeney Drive still remains closed because of a partial collapse of the street.

