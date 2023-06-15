Sun Prairie schools change course, lifts mask requirement for everyone

Sun Prairie High School

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- A conservative law firm has filed a federal Title IX complaint on behalf of parents against the Sun Prairie Area School District, after four girls said they were exposed to an unclothed 18-year-old biological male in a shower at school who told them he was transgender.

The move from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty comes after the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce sent a letter last week to the U.S. Department of Education, demanding the agency launch an investigation into the incident. 