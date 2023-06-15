SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- A conservative law firm has filed a federal Title IX complaint on behalf of parents against the Sun Prairie Area School District, after four girls said they were exposed to an unclothed 18-year-old biological male in a shower at school who told them he was transgender.
The move from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty comes after the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce sent a letter last week to the U.S. Department of Education, demanding the agency launch an investigation into the incident.
SPASD administrators previously said that accounts of the incident were incomplete and inaccurate, and that they did not condone a student of one sex being present in a state of undress in the presence of students of another sex.
WILL attorneys argue in their complaint that the four freshman girls in the shower were discriminated against by the district on the basis of sex, and that the district failed to comply with Title IX requirements.
The complaint also says a locker room use policy wasn't made public upon request until a month after the incident occurred, where a principal emailed the parent of one of the girls. While the complaint raises questions about whether the policy was in use at the time of the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Nick Reichhoff told the parent it had been in use as part of the district's transgender policy since 2017.
The policy follows federal law, he said in the email, that doesn't allow schools to prohibit bathroom access to a student based on their transgender identity.
The letter sent by the Congressional committee last week to the DOE raised questions about the DOE's interpretation of that law, which Republican lawmakers said was based on an erroneous application of a federal court decision that held an employer cannot fire someone for being transgender.
The controversy comes as the Biden administration in April announced plans to ban schools and colleges across the U.S. from enacting bans on transgender athletes, a proposal that if finalized would become part of Title IX law.
