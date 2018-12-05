Will Democrats pursue legal action on power-stripping bills? It's up to Evers and Kaul

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A legislative session lasting all night ended with the full state Senate and Assembly OK'ing several lame-duck session bills, including ones that would weaken power of the governor and attorney general.

Democrats Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul are scheduled to be sworn in in January.

Reporters and members of the public are now asking, "What's next?" But the answer might not yet be clear. Democratic lawmakers have said they would consider legal action if the bills passed.

"As far as legal action, I would say that that's really up to Gov.-elect Evers and Attorney General-elect Kaul," Rep. Melissa Sargent told News 3 on Wednesday morning. "I'm sure that they're looking at all of the options that they have available to them."

NOW: @RoseSchmidtTV getting reaction this morning from Democrats of the WI assembly. @RepSargent says as far as legal action, it’s up to Gov.-Elect Evers. She encourages people to speak out to Gov. Walker against the measures approved overnight and this morning. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/CMEj9iwmQK — Josh Spreiter (@JoshSpreiterTV) December 5, 2018

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the three branches of government are co-equal, an argument he and other Republicans have used in support of the lame-duck bills, and Democrats have every right to use the third branch.

"We've already vetted these with legal experts that we believe have shown that they are clearly constitutional, so they have every right to go to court. I'll be anxious to see what the results are. I'm very confident that these are constitutional," Vos said.

The measures would take away Evers' power to appoint the head of the state's job creation agency, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., or WEDC. But changes, which Democrats said they are still reviewing, were made to the proposal that would restore that power to the governor in September.

Vos said those changes allow Republican and Evers time to work together to solve problems. Evers campaigned on the promise to get rid of WEDC.

"I am trying to accept Gov. Evers at face value, so while he has said that he does not believe in public-private partnerships and has concerns about WEDC, I think it is so valuable, so important and done such a good job, that I'd like to have Mark Hogan or whoever would follow in his place be able to take the first nine months -- we'll go through the public, we'll have plenty of discussions -- and showcase all the great things that WEDC has done that perhaps (Evers) didn't have knowledge of," Vos explained.

Evers released a statement Wednesday morning, saying the lame-duck session was a power grab that pushed aside Wisconsin values of "decency, kindness and finding common ground."

"Wisconsinites expect more from us and I hope at some point the Legislature will rise to the occasion and work with me to solve the pressing issues facing our state. That’s what the people of Wisconsin want, that’s what the people of Wisconsin deserve, and that’s more than what they got from government here tonight," Evers said in the statement.

After passing the Senate and Assembly, the bills now head to Gov. Scott Walker's desk.

Sargent is encouraging people to contact Walker whether or not they support the bills. She said she hopes he takes time to thoroughly review the legislation.

"I would advocate that people reach out to Gov. Walker and let them know how it is that they feel about the bills that have been passed through the Legislature, and voice their opposition or support of those pieces of legislation so that it gets read into the record," she said.

Walker has previously said whether or not he OKs the bills depends on the contents.

News 3 contacted Walker's press secretary for a timeline on when or if he would sign the lame-duck session bills but did not immediately hear back.

