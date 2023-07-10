COLOMA, Wis. -- A wildfire that burned hundreds of acres in central Wisconsin Monday is roughly 99% contained as of 9 p.m., the state's Department of Natural Resources said.

The Pallet Fire, which broke out around 1 p.m. Monday, is burning along State Highway 21 east of Coloma in Waushara County. Officials said Monday night it has burned roughly 400 acres, down from initial reports the fire may have been up to 800 acres in size.

