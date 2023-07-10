COLOMA, Wis. -- A wildfire that burned hundreds of acres in central Wisconsin Monday is roughly 99% contained as of 9 p.m., the state's Department of Natural Resources said.
The Pallet Fire, which broke out around 1 p.m. Monday, is burning along State Highway 21 east of Coloma in Waushara County. Officials said Monday night it has burned roughly 400 acres, down from initial reports the fire may have been up to 800 acres in size.
While the fire is nearly contained, the DNR said there may still be unburned fuel within the containment area.
The fire moved northeast as it burned through pine and mixed hardwoods along Cumberland Avenue and north of Highway 21.
The agency described the fire as moving erratically with flames moving into the crowns of trees.
Multiple agencies, including local fire departments and a DNR air attack plane, are responding to the scene.
Officials hoped an expected wind shift and possible thunderstorms Monday night would help with efforts to put out the fire.
At least three structures have been reportedly been destroyed.
A viewer speaking with News 3 Now around 4:50 p.m. Monday shared video of horses being rescued from the fire as thick smoke enveloped the area.
It's unclear how the fire started.
Several evacuations have occurred, but an exact number of those affected was not immediately available. A reunification center has been set up at the Coloma Community Center.
Autumn Nowak, who works at a gas station in town, was among those helping people who had to flee their homes. She estimated there were roughly 30 people -- many of them Amish families -- at the community center at one point.
“They want to get home," Nowak said. "They want to see what's going on at home because we haven't had much of any information of if it's still standing or not, and of course the Amish that are here, it's all of their livestock, it is everything to them and they just had to pick up their kids and come down here and get out of there."
Nowak said she heard about the fire online and saw the large plume of smoke. She and other community members then jumped into action, finding water and food to provide to evacuees and those battling the flames.
Much of central Wisconsin, including Waushara County, is under a high risk of wildfires, according to the DNR.
