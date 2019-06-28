Widow of truck driver sues over Wisconsin interstate crash
RACINE, Wis. - The widow of a truck driver who plunged off a Wisconsin interstate overpass to avoid a fiery collision is suing a company whose driver she says caused the crash.
The Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reports that Lillian Moss Johnson filed a lawsuit Thursday against Warehouse Transport Services in Jeffrey Johnson's death
Authorities called the 45-year-old truck driver a hero for diverting his vehicle to avoid striking cars in the June 19 crash in Racine County.
Johnson seeks unspecified damages for her husband's death.
She's accusing Warehouse Transport of negligence for hiring, training and supervising Kenneth Rogers, a semi-trailer driver who also died in the crash. Johnson's lawsuit alleges Rogers' reckless driving caused the crash.
The lawsuit also names parent company Hansen Storage Company.
Neither company has commented on the suit.
