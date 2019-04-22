Why you should think more green power moving forward

Man installing alternative energy photovoltaic solar panels on roof

Man installing alternative energy photovoltaic solar panels on roof

MADISON, Wis. - A group of local electricians are using their skills to help Madison reach its emissions goals. They're a part of Madison's Green Power Program which started back in 2016. The program trains participants with little to no electrical experience on everything they need to know about solar energy and what it can offer.

Those master electricians are now using their skills right here in our community and overseas. Matt Parks now works for the city's engineering department and recently helped install solar panels in Puerto Rico to assist with recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria.

"If you buy any generator, coal or gas generator, you're out money right away and you have to keep filling it with fuel,” Parks explained. Solar power is powered by the sun which is free so once you get done paying for the equipment it's free. It's very economical now and far more economical than it was even 4 or 5 years ago."

Parks has been teaching solar for around 20 years and installing those panels for around 10. He currently powers his own home with solar energy and is hoping this story will help sway people into thinking solar more.

Through the Green Power Program, trainees with little or no prior electrical skills can learn solar job installation skills as part of a crew working to install PV systems on city of Madison facilities. One of those who benefitted from the program is Hattie Russell, and now the 21-year-old is encouraging others to look into solar power.

"I think it's controversial because everyone thinks it's a waste of money, but the sun is free, and any money that you spend on it, it pays your right back for it,” Russell said. “It's worth it 100-percent.”

Parks and Russell encourage homeowners and businesses to consider looking into what solar power can do for their finances over time.

According to the city, an 8 kW array would produce enough energy to power an electric car 144 miles per day. All the city’s systems would power an electric car 8,000 miles a day or 2,940,000 miles a year.

Parks says 26 Modules, 300W each, is number of panels an average person should buy for their home. The average cost of each panel is $180, not installed. Parks says there are tax incentives that work in favor of the purchase as well.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.