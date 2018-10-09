Why wet weather is negatively affecting the struggling ag industry

BELLEVILLE, Wis. - We're in our second full week of October, and most farmers in the area are left playing the wait game.

They can't get tractors into the fields because it's so wet.

At Sun Burst Dairy in Belleville, it leaves farmer Brian Brown feeling pretty down. Not only does the wet weather delay him and a lot of others from getting into the fields, but it can also affect crops which are a major part of agriculture operations.

"Mother Nature has been throwing curve balls at us about every other day with rain,” said Brown. “Even if it's not rainy, it's cloudy and the fields aren’t drying out. We're not able to get in and harvest so the last couple weeks we've been pretty much at a standstill."

Brown tells News 3 a lot of the heavy rain has flooded many fields and acreage out this year. For fields that are still in okay shape, he says it would still take at least a week of dry weather before he can get out into the fields, but even that might be pushing it. The more rain we see, the longer the delay will be.

Farmers have been hit over and over with hardship in recent months, and the ongoing rain might just be the cherry on top of a bad year when it comes to harvest. That's difficult news to hear as it's already an industry dealing with record-low milk prices and President Trump's trade war.

Wisconsin is seeing the biggest loss of dairy farms since 2013, down more than 400 since the start of the year, and now the wet weather has some farmers even more concerned about the future after a tough few years.

"The pennies are getting pinched pretty tight this year,” Brown added. “A lot of us have been in contact with different people to help analyze and see where we're going to go."

This is an important and crucial time for our farmers. They say the dairy industry has been struggling because many are dealing with an overwhelming amount of debt. Farmers like Brown are waiting for milk prices to bounce back after three straight years of record low levels.

Farmers tell News 3 they've had many problems this year with equipment getting stuck in the muddy fields. They say the added moisture also forces more pressure on equipment, making them break down more than usual. That can add some hefty repair costs.

Brown says when the fields are wet the tractors create compaction and make ruts in the field. He says those ruts will then again affect farmers next year. For dairy farmers like Brown, their operations depend on harvested crops in order to feed the cows.

Some farmers also sell their crop, but this year it will take a lot of drying out which means more money spent at area grain bin facilities.

Farmers are certainly hopeful the fields can begin to get a chance to dry out soon. A healthy harvest is a last ditch effort for many to recover this year.