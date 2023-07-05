MADISON, Wis. -- Fireworks are a Fourth of July staple, but with them often come sleepless nights and plenty of complaints to police.
Many people reached out to News 3 Now to ask why the city do more to respond to illegal fireworks. We posed that question to the Madison Police Department, and they said the answer comes down to prioritization.
In Wisconsin, fireworks that leave the ground or explode are generally illegal unless you're a professional. In the last five years, Madison police have only handed out 17 citations for illegal fireworks. In 2022, they only ticketed two people.
Madison Police Lt. Ed Marshall said that's because police are already stretched thin on a holiday weekend, and getting officers to firework calls isn't always a top priority.
"I’m not saying they’re not important, you know, that’s someone’s quality of life and someone felt strongly enough to call us about it," Marshall said, "but we are trying to get to those when we can, although if we’re not going, there might be a more pressing concern in their neighborhood or elsewhere in the city that we’re trying to respond to."
He said when they do respond to firework calls, they're looking for the best resolution, which usually ends up being a conversation rather than a citation.
"Ultimately, the goal is not necessarily citation or arrest -- the goal is to have the noise stop," Marshall said.
It's not just illegal fireworks that can cause problems. The Madison Fire Department responded to multiple fires related to fireworks on the fourth, many started by legal ones.
"We’re not saying that certain fireworks, just because they’re legal, [that] means that they’re safe, it just means that they have less risk," Madison Fire Marshal Bill Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the best way to stay safe around fireworks is to leave them to the professionals.
