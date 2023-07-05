Fireworks are a Fourth of July staple, but with them often come sleepless nights and plenty of complaints to police.

MADISON, Wis. -- Fireworks are a Fourth of July staple, but with them often come sleepless nights and plenty of complaints to police.

Many people reached out to News 3 Now to ask why the city do more to respond to illegal fireworks. We posed that question to the Madison Police Department, and they said the answer comes down to prioritization.