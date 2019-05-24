‘Whose Line is it Anyway?' stars bringing interactive comedy to Overture Center

Courtesy of Sarah Knab/Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. - Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from "Whose Line is it Anyway?" are set to perform at the Overture Center next month.

According to a news release, the "Scared Scriptless Tour" is a live improvisation show where the duo come up with material based on audience suggestions and crowd participation. The performance will be hosted in Overture Hall on June 14 at 8 p.m.

Mochrie and Sherwood are best-known for their roles in "Whose Line is it Anyway?" The long-running series premiered its 14th season on The CW last June.

Tickets are now on sale at overture.org. You can also call 608-258-4141 or go to the Overture Center Ticket Office at 201 State Street. Prices start at $30 (plus additional fees).

