LIVE NOW

News 3 Now Live at Four

News

‘Whose Line is it Anyway?' stars bringing interactive comedy to Overture Center

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 11:41 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 11:40 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from "Whose Line is it Anyway?" are set to perform at the Overture Center next month.

According to a news release, the "Scared Scriptless Tour" is a live improvisation show where the duo come up with material based on audience suggestions and crowd participation. The performance will be hosted in Overture Hall on June 14 at 8 p.m.

Mochrie and Sherwood are best-known for their roles in "Whose Line is it Anyway?" The long-running series premiered its 14th season on The CW last June.

Tickets are now on sale at overture.org. You can also call 608-258-4141 or go to the Overture Center Ticket Office at 201 State Street. Prices start at $30 (plus additional fees).

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration