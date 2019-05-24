‘Whose Line is it Anyway?' stars bringing interactive comedy to Overture Center
MADISON, Wis. - Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from "Whose Line is it Anyway?" are set to perform at the Overture Center next month.
According to a news release, the "Scared Scriptless Tour" is a live improvisation show where the duo come up with material based on audience suggestions and crowd participation. The performance will be hosted in Overture Hall on June 14 at 8 p.m.
Mochrie and Sherwood are best-known for their roles in "Whose Line is it Anyway?" The long-running series premiered its 14th season on The CW last June.
Tickets are now on sale at overture.org. You can also call 608-258-4141 or go to the Overture Center Ticket Office at 201 State Street. Prices start at $30 (plus additional fees).
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Police say fire at north Madison home not a random act
Next Story
Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening
Local And Regional News
- Madison's splash parks and beaches opening soon
- Police: 18-year-old man robs village of Oregon Kwik Trip with air soft gun
- Rock County man arrested for holding woman against her will, police say
- Madtown Half Marathon to impact traffic on Sunday
- Jayme Closs wants kidnapper 'locked up forever'
- Police: Madison man receives 7th offense after driving while intoxicated