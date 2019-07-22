Whitewater police seeking multiple charges against man who swam away from officers in lake

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

WHITEWATER, Wis. - The Whitewater Police Department is seeking multiple charges against a 22-year-old Palmyra man who authorities say swam out into a lake to get away from officers Saturday night.

A news release said police initially responded to a Jefferson resident's call at 10:50 p.m. The resident reported that a 22-year-old man who allegedly had violated a court order and was out on bond from a previous charge was drinking alcohol at V's Waterfront Venue on 292 S. Wisconsin St. in Whitewater.

Officers found Ramiro E. Soto inside the venue and took him into custody. Shortly after, the man ran away while police were changing his handcuffs to a transport belt. He entered Cravath Lake and attempted to swim away from police.

Whitewater officials requested boat assistance and a dive team.

Authorities found Soto within a half-hour, but he remained in the water and swam away from the officers.

Soto was taken into custody right before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Whitewater police are seeking charges including felony escape, bail jumping, resisting and obstructing an officer and violation of probation.

