'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday

WHITEWATER, Wis. - A Whitewater Police Department K-9 officier died Friday, according to a news release from officials.

K-9 officer Ruso had developed a kidney issue and underwent surgery earlier this week. Officials said it was determined that his kidneys were not performing as expected and he died Friday morning.

When police first took in Ruso, he was a high-energy, 3-year-old Labrador retriever from Mexico. He went on to graduate from Little Rock K-9 Academy after months of training. He was sworn into the academy on June 6, 2017

Ruso worked and lived with his handler, Officer Justin Stuppy.

Officials describe the K-9 program as a "by the community, for the community" initiative.

A fundraiser, Run, Golf, Ride for Ruso, was previously scheduled for Saturday to raise funds for the unit. With his death, the fundraiser will now take place in Ruso’s honor and memory. All funds will still go to the K-9 Unit in hopes of swearing in a new K-9 officer in the future.

“Although young, Ruso worked hard to keep the community safe,” said Chief Aaron Raap. “He was continuing to excel in search trainings at our local schools and made appearances at many city events including the recent Fourth of July parade. Ruso was a very loving and hardworking K-9 officer and will be missed by the Whitewater police team and community.”

The fundraising events all begin and end at Spring Creek Golf Center. To make a donation or purchase a K-9 T-shirt in Ruso’s memory, you may register and attend the fundraiser.