Over two decades, Miller brought home a pair of NCAA DIII National Championships, six WIAC regular season championships, five conference tournament titles, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and coached over 60 All-WIAC honorees.
Miller's history with the Warhawks dates back long before he took charge of the program. He was co-captain of the 1988-89 team that won a national championship under Dave Vander Meulen and was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
In 1993, Miller returned to UWW to become an assistant basketball coach. He also served as head coach of the women's golf team from 19994-200, winning two WIAC championships and being named WIAC Women's Golf Coach of the Year twice.
Miller was appointed head men's basketball coach before the 2001-02 season, and won the WIAC on his first try. During the 2011-12 season, the Warhawks would win another WIAC title before storming to their first National Championship since 1989.
The 2013-14 season saw the Warhawks win another National Championship, losing only four games over the entire season and going undefeated at home.
Miller set a record the next year, becoming the fastest active Division III head coach to accrue 300 career wins. He set another milestone during the 2021-22 season with his 400th win.
This past season, the Warhawks won the WIAC tournament and advanced all the way to the Final Four of the NCAA Div. III Tournament before falling to Mount Union.
Miller was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006 for his achievements as a player. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019.
He leaves UWW with 434 wins and a .722 winning percentage, the best in school history.
