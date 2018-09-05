News

Whitehall hospital, care center evacuated due to fire

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 08:47 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 08:47 AM CDT

WHITEHALL, Wis. - Fire at a Whitehall hospital leads to an evacuation.

Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics says a fire broke out in a heating unit about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and caused smoke to spread through the hospital and care center before it was extinguished.

About 15 people were evacuated and transported to other facilities in the area. The hospital and care center were expected to reopen Wednesday.

