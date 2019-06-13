Where's the bus? The school district of Milton says a new app could answer that

MILTON, Wis. - The School District of Milton said it will feature a new app starting in the 2019 school year that will allow parents to track their students bus.

'Where's The Bus', an app created by GoRiteWay, the district's transportation provider, will allow parents to see where their students bus is at any given time.

UBER for 🚍 SCHOOL BUSSES? 🚍



Well, kind of.



Tonight on #News3Now at 5, how a Rock Co School district is using technology to help parents and students catch the bus.



It’s a story you’ll only find on @WISCTV_News3



🎥: @Ash_N_McCallum pic.twitter.com/yo8OsPjvrS — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 12, 2019

"It will certainly let parents know where their child is" said board member Karen Hall. "It can also tell them if the bus is running late, or running early."

Parents like Shannon Schaapveld say in the past, they've had to call the school or the bus company if the busses were running behind schedule in the morning.

"I'm thinking, do I need to hurry up and usher my kids into the car and get them to school because the school bus isn’t going to make it?" Schaapveld said.

The app cost the district $36,540, or roughly seven dollars per bus per day.

Hall said it will also let parents know if there's an emergency such as a bus crash.

She said the app will be available for parents starting next school year.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.