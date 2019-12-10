When will Lake Mendota freeze? If you guess correctly you could win a $1,000 prize

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The winter chill in the air has many of us are wondering when Madison lakes will be ice fishing and skating ready. On average Lake Mendota freezes around Dec. 20, but if last year is any indication, you should really expect the unexpected.

Last year, Mendota froze not once but twice. It was the first time that's ever happened in the nearly 160 years scientist have been tracking it. Mendota froze in December then quickly thawed. The lake officially froze over Jan. 10, one of the latest days on record.

UW limnologist believe Lake Mendota could begin having winters where it doesn't freeze over entirely as early as this year or at least within the next decade. This could impact the way Madisonians do winter, as the lakes are such a part of our winter activities.

"Once the lakes freeze for the winter, they do become one of our biggest parks to enjoy, so we can go snowmobiling, skiing, ice fishing, they really are a great place to use all year round," Karin Swanson, from the Clean Lakes Alliance said.

The Clean Lakes Alliance has a contest to guess the day the lake officially freezes.If you guess correctly you could win a $1,000 gift card.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.