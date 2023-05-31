As Pride Month begins, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are putting forth bills that could affect LGBTQ+ people

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. — Legislators say they are working on a series of LGTBQ related bills ahead of Pride month, which starts on Thursday. 

Trans athlete bills

Tags