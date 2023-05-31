MADISON, Wis. — Legislators say they are working on a series of LGTBQ related bills ahead of Pride month, which starts on Thursday.
Trans athlete bills
While Wisconsin is not currently among the states working on a ban on trans athletes competing in women's sports, an old proposal may be resurrected in the coming months.
Last session, legislators proposed bans on trans athletes in women's sports at both the K-12 and collegiate level, a move that was immediately criticized by the state's Democratic governor as "inappropriate."
"The legislation sets forth the opportunity to have male, female and mixed teams," said Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, who authored the bill last session. "People have to know what they are getting into."
Conversion therapy ban
Republicans in the Legislature also moved to block an Evers administration rule that would have banned the practice of conversion therapy in Wisconsin.
The Legislature did so through a procedural move they will have to re-up every two-year session that Gov. Tony Evers remains in office. The move prevents state licensing authorities from banning conversion therapy as a matter of professional conduct. Local bans do remain in place however.
Eliminating "gay panic" defenses
On the Democratic side, a new bill this session would seek to eliminate so-called gay panic defenses from use in trials.
Under the bill, criminal defendants could not make an "insanity plea" for their crimes, if they argue they did those crimes in a state of "panic" from finding out someone is gay or trans.
The bill is currently waiting for a hearing to be scheduled.
Members of the bi-partisan LGBTQ caucus also indicate they will re-introduce a series of "Equality Agenda" bills throughout the session, which could include provisions like removing the state's dormant gay marriage ban — which the caucus pushed for last year.
