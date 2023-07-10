Main and Bristol intersection

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Five years since a deadly explosion rocked downtown Sun Prairie, the site where the blast happened still sits empty, a visual reminder of the scar the tragedy left on the community.

As the city continues to move forward from the July 10, 2018, natural gas explosion that killed Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr, a developer has laid out a vision for the site that calls for a hotel, apartments and a restaurant to replace the grassy lots.

