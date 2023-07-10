SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Five years since a deadly explosion rocked downtown Sun Prairie, the site where the blast happened still sits empty, a visual reminder of the scar the tragedy left on the community.
As the city continues to move forward from the July 10, 2018, natural gas explosion that killed Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr, a developer has laid out a vision for the site that calls for a hotel, apartments and a restaurant to replace the grassy lots.
JCAP Development and Construction is currently proposing building a 63-room hotel and a 151-unit apartment building along the block where The Barr House and a number of other businesses once stood. Several smaller buildings would be demolished to make room for the proposal.
Plans submitted to the city call for the four-story Cobblestone hotel to be built at the corner of Main and North streets facing Main Street. The hotel would also include underground parking and a Wissota Chophouse restaurant.
The six-story market rate apartment building would be built at the northwest corner of Main and Bristol streets and consist of units ranging from studios to three-bedroom townhouses.
A permanent public memorial and plaza are also included in the plans; it would be located directly atop the former Barr House.
Nine separate parcels would need to be combined to make the project happen. The developer had requested the city's Plan Commission approve a new Certified Survey Map to combine the properties, but that request has been pushed back to the commission's meeting on August 8.
The commission is also set to consider approval of a General Development Plan and a Precise Implementation Plan at the August 8 meeting.
The developer hopes to break ground on the project this fall, with the hotel being finished by Jan. 1, 2025 and the apartment building opening by June of that year.
The hotel and apartment proposal is the latest vision for the explosion site; last fall, those behind the project had proposed a four-story building made up of 110 units and 4,000 square feet of commercial space.
Across the street at the southwest corner of Main and Bristol streets, construction is underway on a four-story mixed use development consisting of 11,000 square feet of commercial space and 92 apartments.
