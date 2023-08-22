What's it like to be on stage for a presidential debate -- or moderating one? Kathryn Merck speaks with two people who have held those roles.

MILWAUKEE -- Two Wisconsin men watching Wednesday's presidential debate in Milwaukee will know what it's like more than anyone else. 

"It's a very anxious time," former Governor Tommy Thompson said in a one-on-one interview with News 3 Now. He ran for president in 2008. "You want to perform right, and you are so nervous about being there that it's an anxious time."