MILWAUKEE -- Two Wisconsin men watching Wednesday's presidential debate in Milwaukee will know what it's like more than anyone else.
"It's a very anxious time," former Governor Tommy Thompson said in a one-on-one interview with News 3 Now. He ran for president in 2008. "You want to perform right, and you are so nervous about being there that it's an anxious time."
Thompson said preparing for the debate stage is like getting ready for a big game.
"This is a contest to influence people that you are the best person to be the President of the United States," Thompson said.
Just like athletes, even the smallest change in routine could throw a candidate off.
"You got to be rested," Thompson said. "I can remember several presidential debates I was in where I was not rested enough because I spent to much time studying."
Former Milwaukee TV news anchor Mike Gousha moderated the Democratic debate in Milwaukee in 2004. He says the day came with some unexpected moments.
"I was surprised to find out that we do not have a teleprompter," he recalled.
Gousha said that in the debates since the one he moderated, he's seen the political landscape shift, which makes itself obvious during debates.
"I think what's changed over the years is that they have become more of a spectacle," Gousha said. "They resemble sporting events almost more than they do political discussions of issues."
Thompson agrees.
"Instead of trying to put out a message about how to improve the country, it's more of a tear me down instead of a build me up," Thompson said.
As a moderator, Gousha said there's a lot of ground to make sure the candidates cover and plenty of room for error.
"We did a lot of prep work before the debates," Gousha said. "That's something that you confront as a journalist, there will definitely be things you have to talk about."
Thompson said ultimately, the competition happening between candidates is to win over the American people.
"[Voters] want somebody with optimism, excitement and enthusiasm that's really going to be able to speak to America and give them a feeling, 'You know, that candidate I really liked!'" Thompson said.
