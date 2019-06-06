What you need to know: Paul McCartney takes the stage in Madison for the first time

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Paul McCartney: Born June 18, 1942.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Paul McCartney: Born June 18, 1942.

MADISON, Wis. - Paul McCartney will be taking the stage in Madison for the first time at the Kohl Center on Thursday evening.

He is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. and there is no opening act. Doors at the Kohl Center open at 6:30 p.m. The stop in Madison is a part of McCartney's "Freshen Up" tour, which kicked off in September.

The tour is the former Beatles' first since the release of his latest album, "Egypt Station." McCartney is scheduled for another stop in Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Saturday. The tour will conclude in July.

If you're attending the concert at the Kohl Center on Thursday, here are some reminders from the UWBadgers.com:

Parking Information

Frances Street, (south of Dayton Street) and Lake Street (between Dayton Street and West Johnson Street) will have parking restrictions starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 through 4 a.m. on Friday, June 7. Parking is available in the lots surrounding the Kohl Center on a first-come, first-served basis. UW-Madison Campus Lots 29, 46, 48 (accessible parking), 83, and 91 are all available for $10 (credit cards preferred, cash accepted) starting at 2:30 p.m.

The City of Madison State Street Ramp (430 N. Frances Street) and City of Madison Overture Center Garage (318 W. Mifflin St.) will have $8 special event pay-on entry parking available.

Entry and Security Procedures

To ensure the highest level of safety and security, all guests will go through walk-through metal detectors and are subject to search upon entry at all entrances to the Kohl Center. Remove your cell phones and keys as you approach. Do not remove watches, shoes, hats, wallets, belts, or coins.

Prohibited items at the Kohl Center include:

Professional audio or video recording devices - (cameras and recorders and iPads)

Oversized bags (Maximum bag size is 8.5" x 11" with clear totes no larger than 12" x 6" x 12")

Flags, large banners, or signs with poles (standard sheet of paper signs are ok)

Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances or any paraphernalia associated with drug use

Backpacks

Cans, bottles, coolers or any outside food or drink

Drones

Fireworks

Laptops Laser pens or pointers of any type

Monopods, tripods and selfie-sticks

Noisemakers or air horns

All Illegal guns and weapons are prohibited

Pepper spray/Mace Chains, knives and spiked jewelry

Any additional item deemed dangerous or inappropriate

In addition, no professional photography equipment will be allowed in the venue without proper media credentials.

