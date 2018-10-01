What you need to know about yard waste collection in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Today is the first day for Madison neighbors to put any raked-up leaves collected over the weekend out on the curb. It's not just about keeping your yard tidy, or your kids occupied in big leaf piles, it could have a significant effect downstream from your home.

City officials say it is important for you to dispose of your yard waste properly because what we leave out in our yards ends up washing into the storms drains and eventually makes it all the way to our area lakes.

You’ll remember those toxic algae blooms from earlier this summer. This is the type of debris causing major problems for the lakes. Leaves and yard waste contain phosphorus. When it rains, water flows through leaf piles in streets creating phosphorus rich "leaf tea." After such a wet summer, officials with the clean lakes alliance are urging you for your help.

"What happens when the leaves are on the street is they all kind of get gummed up in the storm sewers right before the water goes into the lake,” said Adam Sodersten with Clean Lakes Alliance. “It almost acts like a tea bag. The water passes through that leaf taking the nutrients with it, and then our storm sewers go right to the lake and it just fertilizes the lake with that phosphorus. If we can get the leaves back up onto the lawn, it's actually going to fertilize the lawn which is where you want that fertilizing to happen."

Yard waste includes anything from leaves, weeds, garden trimmings, and other leafy plant debris. It also includes twigs less than 18 inches long, and stuff like pumpkins, crab apples, and pine cones.

City officials urge you not to put the waste on the street itself. You're asked to keep those piles four feet from obstructions, and separate yard waste & leaves from brush. Also, keep the compost bags open at the top for crews can see what's inside. You may also cover your leaf piles with a tarp or plastic sheeting to prevent them from blowing away.

Officials say you can actually consider using your leaves as mulch or compost. By reducing the nutrients drained into our lakes, you can keep those nutrients in your property and improve your lawn and soil quality.

Pickup crews will continue to cycle through the city again and again until winter weather requires crews to move to snow and ice control operations. Check out the city's yard waste collection schedule for more information.