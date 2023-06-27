An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for most of southern Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Here's what you need to know to stay safe.

MADISON, Wis. -- An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Madison and much of southern Wisconsin over the next couple of days as smoke from wildfires in Canada is creating a heavy layer of haze that could make it harder for even healthy people to breathe outdoors.

According to the News 3 Now First Warn Weather team, the worst of the haze is expected to be Tuesday morning, with conditions improving Tuesday afternoon until the smoke in the atmosphere circles back over the area on Wednesday.