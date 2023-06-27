MADISON, Wis. -- An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Madison and much of southern Wisconsin over the next couple of days as smoke from wildfires in Canada is creating a heavy layer of haze that could make it harder for even healthy people to breathe outdoors.
According to the News 3 Now First Warn Weather team, the worst of the haze is expected to be Tuesday morning, with conditions improving Tuesday afternoon until the smoke in the atmosphere circles back over the area on Wednesday.
Local health officials say air quality this bad can make it difficult even for people without lung or heart problems to breathe, leading them to recommend people skip any outdoor runs or workouts Tuesday. The risks are higher for older adults, children and teens, and people with lung problems.
If you start to feel your eyes or throat feel scratchy, it's likely a sign you should get inside. If possible, you should also keep your windows and doors closed all day on Tuesday and use your air conditioning to circulate the air in your home.
If you don't have a place to get inside on Tuesday, there are a number of free and public options available, including Madison Public Library locations.
You can stay up to date on the Air Quality Advisory and the chances for rain that might help clear things up by downloading the free First Warn Weather app, which will provide updates for your area multiple times every day.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.