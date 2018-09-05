What you need to know about ragweed, mold allergies

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - If your allergies have been driving you crazy, you're not alone. Doctors are seeing more patients fighting allergies.

The major allergies being reported right now are ragweed and mold. September is typically the worst month for ragweed, and as we dry out later this week, doctors say it will get bad fast.

Ragweed really peaks in the late summer to early fall, lasting until the first hard frost of year, which can sometimes be November. Because it's been so wet this summer, health experts say we've only had a few bad days with high pollen counts so far.

"The pollen definitely is higher in the air on dry, windy days,” said Dr. Ashleigh Olson with SSM Health. “This pollen is really tiny and it's buoyant so anytime it's windy the pollen just disperses."

Dr. Olson says it's important that if you're having a hard time getting control of your allergies on your own that you see an allergy specialist. They can actually figure out what you’re allergic to and nail down the specific medication that will help you out during the season you need it most.

"Our bodies are weird in that we can develop allergies really at any point,” Dr. Olson added. “Usually allergies begin in childhood and they peak when you're in your teens and early twenties and when we get older we actually lose part of our immune system, and with that we start to lose our allergies."

Because it's been so wet and with all the flooding, she says there have been many people complaining about mold allergies. This is different than the toxic mold you would maybe find in a basement, for example. Health officials say the symptoms are typically the same as those of ragweed.

There are ways to help those allergies. Doctors say to always take your shoes off, wash your clothes, and take frequent showers when outside. Also, keep your doors and windows closed. If those strategies and over the counter meds don't work, you should see a specialist right away to help you out.