What you need to know about mental health in Southern Wisconsin

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Southern Wisconsin Conference on Mental Health kicks off this morning in Janesville. It's the third year of the event.

It's put on by HealthNet of Rock County, which is a free medical, dental, and vision clinic providing services to low-income, uninsured rock county residents.

The conference today will include workshops from various sectors of the mental health community. There will be keynote speakers during breakfast and lunch. This year, organizers are excited to welcome Alisa Roth.

Her work has been broadcast on Marketplace, NPR, and The World. Her stories have also appeared in the New York Times.

The conference runs from 8 to 3:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are still available.