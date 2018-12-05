What will happen to GOP bills that would weaken power of Evers and Kaul?

MADISON, Wis. - The fate of Republican measures that would weaken the powers of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul is unclear Tuesday night, as lawmakers debate behind closed doors.

The state Assembly was originally scheduled to convene on the floor at 1 p.m., but it did not start until after 10 p.m., more than nine hours after the original start time.

The state Senate was originally scheduled to convene at 11 a.m. but did not start until several hours later.

After passing a transportation measure -- one of the three lame-duck session bills -- the Senate went into recess. Senators were in recess for more than three hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, Democrats argued that the bills demonstrate that Republican leaders are not listening to the majority of voters, who elected new Democratic state leaders during the midterm elections.

"The actions that are taken here today that are before us will override the will of the people, which was decided on Nov. 6 of this year with a statewide election of Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. Many of the actions taken today will invalidate the results of the will of the people and shows direct contempt for the voters," said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh.

Assembly Republicans defended their controversial proposals and refuted Democrats' claims during a news conference Monday afternoon.

"We did have an election. Whether everyone here likes it or not, I respect the fact that Tony Evers is (elected) the governor, and he's going to be starting on Jan. 7. But he's not the governor today, and that's why we are going to make sure that the powers of each branch are as equal as they can be," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

Vos told reporters during the news conference that he was confident all three bills would clear the full Legislature on Tuesday night.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.