MADISON, Wis. -- On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that colleges and universities can no longer consider race in the application process.
It's a seemingly simple decision, but UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber says the repercussions are a lot more complicated.
"The case that came down today starts with a sweeping an absolute statement, and then creates a gigantic loophole, and how those two things work together will have to be worked out over a period of time," Schweber said.
The loophole he's referring to comes from Chief Justice Roberts' distinction that colleges are allowed to consider the significance of race in a particular student's journey.
"The way he put it was, if a student in his or her essay explains how their life experiences have been affected by their racial identity, that's something the school can perfectly well take into account," Schweber said. "So at first glance, what this looks like, is a little more than a shifting of the burden. It's no longer permissible for school admissions departments to decide in advance that race is a factor, but it's perfectly okay for the student to put forward that argument."
He says that nuance means kids with more resources will likely be at an even greater advantage in the admissions process.
"The students who will be genuinely harmed are students who are both members of racial minorities and come from poor schools, schools that don't have college counselors, or don't have sophisticated college counselors, school or students whose parents are not sophisticated about the college admissions process, and don't understand that there is this loophole to what will is being publicly reported as a universal ban," Schweber said.
Schweber says the broad nature of the decision leaves universities with many unanswered questions, many of which will likely have to be resolved through further court cases.
"There are going to be myriad cases involving specific challenges to specific practices, but they will run across a gamut from what kinds of statements are permissible, I can see a challenge in the future to preserve the practice of having administrative university administrators whose rule has to do with minority outreach DEI programs, and of course, all the complications that could arise in the admissions process, all of these things are going to be worked out in cases yet to come," Schweber said.
Challenges to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs are especially significant given recent hits they've taken in the UW System. In May, UW System President Jay Rothman announced UW will no longer ask for DEI statements on job applications, and Wisconsin Republicans recently cut the system's budget by $32 million, aiming to eliminate DEI programs.
The Supreme Court decision could also complicate how universities speak about efforts to increase minority student populations. Black students make up just 2.5% of UW Madison's student body despite the fact that African Americans compose 12.4% of Wisconsin's population. It's an issue UW Madison leadership have voiced a commitment to changing, but today's decision calls that effort into question.
UW Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin responded to the decision in a statement today saying in part:
"The ruling will require some modifications to aspects of our current admissions practices; we will, of course, adapt our practices to comply with the law. At the same time, I want to reiterate that our commitment to the value of diversity within our community, including racial diversity, remains a bedrock value of the institution."
UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch also responded in a statement saying, "We are reviewing the decision to see what if any impact it may have on our universities. Like others across the country, we will assess next steps surrounding this issue and abide by the law."
