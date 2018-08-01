What the 2018 CrossFit Games mean for Madison

MADISON, Wis. - More than 70-thousand people are expected to go to the 2018 CrossFit Games this week. The event should generate millions of dollars for the local economy with organizers saying people spent $12-million here during the games last year.

This is the second year Madison is hosting the event after 7 years in Los Angeles.

Crossfitters from all over the world are in Madison this week, and they are not skipping a workout. Gym owners across the area said they have seen a lot more people from out of town coming to their classes.

Traffic on the Beltline by John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road is expected to be bad while the games go on through Sunday. Those two streets near the Alliant Energy Center will have delays as well. Dane County Sheriff's Deputies will be in the area helping direct traffic. Organizes have provided traffic maps.

If you're interested in catching some of the action from this year's CrossFit Games but can't make it down this weekend, you'll be able to see some of the events on WISC-TV 3. CBS will have an hour of live coverage on Saturday at noon and Sunday morning at 11. CBS will also be re-airing a taped version of the event September 2. You can find additional coverage on cable on the CBS Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. this week.