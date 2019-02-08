News

What's that boom? Cold winter temperatures cause ice quakes

MADISON, Wis. - On a calm, cold winter night, a sudden explosive sound may be enough to make you jump out of bed.

There's no need to be alarmed; the boom was likely an ice quake.

Ice quakes, also called frost quakes, happen when water in the ground freezes and expands. The expansion can create very loud, frequent pops. 

Reports of ice quakes are very common in the northern Midwest after large drops in temperature. News 3 Now has received multiple reports of ice quakes Thursday night.

