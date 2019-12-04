What's next for Janesville's GM site? Potentially, industry, offices, restaurants, even housing

A preliminary plan for what could become of the former General Motors site in Janesville has been presented to leaders in the city.

The 30-page plan outlines how property owners and developers would divide the 5-million-square-foot-site into several sections.

"This is by no means a final plan," said Joe Stadelman the president of Angus-Young and Associates architecture firm. "It outlines the uses, types of uses and proposed roadways."

Angus-Young and Associates is one of several groups from southern Wisconsin that have helped to prepare the plan on behalf of Commercial Development Co. which currently owns the site.

Stadelman said existing infrastructure, such as a railway, instantly makes it an attractive site for developers.

"(Having a railway) is completely unique in, probably, the nation. There isn’t that many sites (that do)," he said.

T Janesville Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing on Dec. 16 to look over the proposal. After that, Stadelman said, the focus will be on finding tenants to purchase the plots of land.

"This is still a concept," he said. "After this approval, the sites will be marketed for sale. When we actually get users, we’ll really start to dial in on particular areas of the site."

Still, Stadelman said, he and others have hopes for the site, which has been named Centennial Park. These plans include at least some land designated as mixed-use, which could become offices, restaurants, and housing. Stadelman said that was done purposefully.

"Housing is an important topic within the city of Janesville right now," he said. "The need for affordable housing and new housing within the city is a priority that everybody is going after."

Stadelman and city leaders said more information will become available after the public hearing on Dec. 16.

