What Illinois' legalization of recreational marijuana could mean for the state line

BELOIT, Wis. - On Friday, Illinois took the next steps closer to being the 11th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use, passing a bill that would do so through the House and Senate floors.

Currently, the bill is at the desk of Gov J.P. Pritzker, who is anticipated to sign it into law. The bill would take effect Jan 1, 2020.

In areas like Beloit, the state line is blurred, but the laws could soon be very different pertaining to pot.

Local leaders like Yuri Rashkin believe people in Rock County will head to nearby Winnebago County in hopes of buying the drug.

"I can imagine we're going to have quite a few people going down the street," Rashkin said. In 2018, the Rock County supervisor helped to introduce a marijuana referendum on the November ballot to gauge voters interest should marijuana legalization be up for a vote.

"That is one issue that seems to be at the nexus of a lot of people's concerns," Rashkin said. "On one hand, I'm impressed with Illinois. On the other hand, I'm disappointed that here in Wisconsin we have people on the ground that are trying to make this thing legal so we're not losing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue."

For law enforcement officers, Illinois' legalization efforts pose other issues.

"Once you cross the border and you're back in Wisconsin, you're still subject to the laws of Wisconsin," said Capt. Jude Maurer of the Rock County Sheriff's Office. "Which obviously is that marijuana is illegal."

Rashkin said the legalization efforts in Wisconsin can do more than just make constituents happy.

"I think we're looking at tremendous financial impact that's going to go south of the border, and money that people could have been spending in Wisconsin, they're now going to be spending in Illinois."



