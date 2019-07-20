What happens next: Unanswered questions following the fires at MG&E substations

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Gas and Electric officials said they will have crews on standby overnight as they work to stay on top of intermittent power outages on the Isthmus.

Large clouds of smoke could be seen in downtown Madison after a pair of fires broke out at MG&E and American Transmission Company substations Friday morning.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told reporters the call came in at 7:41 a.m. Friday alerting fire officials about the explosion and fire that broke out at the Blount substation near the company's main plant. Another fire then broke out at the East Campus substation, affecting equipment for ATC but not MG&E.

MGE has crews on standby overnight. This was previously scheduled due to the forecasted extreme high temperatures.



East Main Street between S. Blount and S. Livingston streets remains closed. Please avoid the area. — MadisonGas&Electric (@MGEMadison) July 19, 2019

At a news conference Friday afternoon, ATC vice president of system operations Paul Roehr said the substations are "electrically connected," and the fires were likely related.

"We are confident that the issues at the second substation are largely indicative of being the result of the extensive damage at the first site," Roehr said.

Utility officials, first responders and city and county officials all confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the fires or the massive power outages following the fires.

Rhodes-Conway said the main fire was out by 11:30 a.m. But there are still a number of questions about what caused it.

MG&E tweeted around 9:30 a.m. that officials believed the fire was due to a mechanical issue.

As of Friday afternoon, Roehr said the direct cause was "unknown at this time."

"We’ve been focusing our efforts today on safely bringing the system back," Roehr said.

With temperatures throughout Madison rising above 90 degrees Friday, people throughout the city questioned whether the heat affected the equipment of the utility companies, causing the fires.

But Roehr said the companies do not believe the heat played a role.

"We have no indication of that whatsoever. In fact, we believe that heat was not an issue. The temperatures this morning at the time of the incident were just below 80 degrees, which is very typical in the Madison area," Roehr said.

The fires at Blount Street & East Campus substations in Madison have been contained, and no injuries have been reported. ATC and MG&E are now able to begin investigating the cause. We're working with MG&E to restore power to the Madison area as quickly and safely as possible. — ATC (@AmerTransCo) July 19, 2019

There are about 20 combined MG&E and ATC substations in the greater Madison area and a number more that are just MG&E substations, according to Roehr and MG&E CEO Jeff Keebler.

Both officials said their companies would do detailed assessments of the equipment that failed, something Roehr called a "standard practice we have to learn from."

When asked if they can guarantee a similar incident will never happen again, Roehr said, "We’re dealing with mechanical type issues. So it is possible these types of things happen. They are very rare in nature. With any piece of mechanical equipment, they are subject to failures at times."

At the height of the incident, around 13,000 MG&E customers were without power, from the west side of the Capitol square to areas near the Yahara River. By 4 p.m., power had been restored to all customers.

But within the half hour following that, 3,000 customers near East Washington Avenue were without power again. MG&E and city officials said crews were continuing to address mechanical issues.

As high temperatures are forecasted through the weekend, reporters asked Keebler and Roehr whether they anticipated further issues in the coming days and throughout the rest of the summer.

"We believe that we are in good shape to be serving the system for the next days. We’re continuing to look throughout the summer and we have no indication to believe that we’re not going to be able to serve load about the summer," Roehr said.

"We also don’t see any issues from a distribution system perspective," Keebler said.

