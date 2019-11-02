What changes do you want made to Madison-area schools? Families to weigh in at Thursday meeting

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison School Board is asking for input on the future of Madison-area schools, as it drafts its multimillion dollar referendum for the 2020 ballot.

The proposed referendum would fix aging parts of the Madison Metropolitan School District's four high schools at the cost of $70 million per school. District officials are also exploring the possibility of building a new elementary school in the Rimrock Area, which would cost $25-$30 million, as well as moving Capital High Westside and Eastside students into a permanent home at Hoyt School. That move would cost $6 million.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, local families are invited to attend a special input session at Memorial High School. From 6 until 7:30 p.m., parents can talk with school district officials and architects about the proposed projects and offer input. Pizza will be provided and child care is available for parents with kids older than 4.

District officials say the proposed changes are vital for the future of local students. They say that right now, their buildings aren't equipped for the 21st century.

"We have identified a need to bring our school buildings into the 21st century with modern, flexible, classrooms that support multiple learning styles," the district outlined on its website. "Safe spaces that are well-lit, inviting, accessible, and climate-controlled and that foster engagement, relationship-building, and positive climate and culture."

Click here to learn more about the specific upgrades MMSD plans to include in its referendum.

How bad are things right now? Earlier this year, MMSD hired a couple of architects to figure out how much work is needed. The architects graded each school.

La Follette, West and Memorial high schools each got a "C" grade for their conditions, and East High School got a "D."

Thursday's meeting will be interpreted in Spanish and Hmong. Parents can RSVP to request child care (ages 4+) or transportation by calling 608-663-1971 or emailing mmsdnews@madison.k12.wi.us.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.