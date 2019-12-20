What cards, kindness have meant to man celebrating last Christmas

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis - A Prairie du Sac man asked for as many Christmas cards as possible as his dying wish.

Gene Weittenhiller has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and thanks to all of you, his Christmas wish was granted.

Reporter Jamie Perez went back to his home Thursday to see what all of this has meant to him.

His mail carrier jokes with him and says, "You asked for this!"

She has brought him more than 50,000 Christmas cards, all thanks to everyone who helped share his story and who sent him cards.

In just one day last week, he got more than 30,000 cards and 68 packages.

His whole family has been trying to sort them through different methods, but they say they're so overwhelmed that nothing is really working.

Gene says he's so incredibly grateful to all the people who have made his Christmas so much more than he could have ever asked for.

"I almost feel selfish that somehow I've been singled out to get all these cards. I wish I could share them with everyone else that's suffering from cancer."

There were so many stories shared in those cards to the family.

Gene says many cards made his whole family cry. Some even make them laugh, which is something they say they definitely need during this time.

