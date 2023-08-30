Madison leaders hold public meeting on nuisance apartments on far east side

MADISON, Wis. -- Four months after the city of Madison declared the Meadowlands Apartments a public nuisance, local leaders and property managers of the Meadowlands Apartments held a public informational meeting to highlight changes that aim to make the complex on the far east side safer.

"It's a fairly new apartment complex," Madison Police East District Captain Jamar Gary said. "It's been almost a year since it opened, and we've observed some issues at the apartment complex."