MADISON, Wis. -- Four months after the city of Madison declared the Meadowlands Apartments a public nuisance, local leaders and property managers of the Meadowlands Apartments held a public informational meeting to highlight changes that aim to make the complex on the far east side safer.
"It's a fairly new apartment complex," Madison Police East District Captain Jamar Gary said. "It's been almost a year since it opened, and we've observed some issues at the apartment complex."
The complex first opened in September 2022. Since then, Madison police officers have received more than 500 calls for service to the apartments. There have been 90 calls for service so far in August 2023 alone.
R.J. Pasquesi, the president of Indianapolis-based property management company KCG Companies, opened his remarks at the meeting with an admission to concerned neighbors that they dropped the ball.
"I'm here to tell you we've messed up at this property to begin with," Pasquesi said.
KGC Companies' executive vice president of property management Kimberly Hurd echoed that sentiment.
"I want to assure you that I am listening to your concerns, and I hear your frustrations, and you might be shocked to hear that we share them with you," Hurd said.
Madison Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said the city first notified property managers of issues at the complex through a letter in February but did not receive a response. In April, they declared the property as a public nuisance, ordering the owners to fix the issues or face significant fines, among other consequences.
Pasquesi said his company is working to remedy the issues by adding more security measures and removing problem tenants, but eviction is easier said than done.
"We have a strict, I'm going to say zero-tolerance policy when it comes to resident behavior," Pasquesi said at the meeting. "We do not want to allow bad apples to ruin it for those that truly want to be there. I think you should read the Madison guidelines on how tough it is to evict people in your city. So why don't you talk to your alders, why don't you talk to your city officials, and get the rules changed."
The Madison Police Department has had a community outreach officer at the buildings checking in on residents weekly since June and plans to continue that strategy.
