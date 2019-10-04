Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Wet weather conditions delay crop harvesting by weeks Wet weather conditions delay crop harvesting by weeks

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The late start farmers got in planting crops this spring is coming full circle. Now, farmers are delayed from harvesting.

Farmers are delayed in harvesting crops this year. Scott Fleming says they should have started a couple of weeks ago and some crops might be no good because of all the moisture. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/pVllLVGz20 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) October 3, 2019

"We've always been fighting weather from the time it was time to plant," Scott Fleming, a farmer, said. "All the way now through harvest."

Fleming said he normally would begin planting between late April and early May. This year, he planted crops in mid-May. He said harvesting should have begun a couple of weeks ago, but as of today, he thinks that's still about a week and a half away.

"There are a lot of concerns with the late harvest. The one obviously is soil conditions and compaction and all of the harvest troubles associated with the moisture, but then we also get quality affected and field loss through the rain. The corn could rot in the field or start germinating in the husks, and we lose yield and quality," Fleming said.

With quality reductions comes a financial loss, according to Fleming.

"It's all based on percentages, and if you have over a certain percentage of germinated kernels, or like, funky rotten kernels, then you just get docked," Fleming said.

Fleming said he is hoping that this weather pattern changes soon.

"We all hope that 2020 won't be a repeat of 2018 and 2019, but it's always tough to tell. With the additional rain we are seeing, all bets are off," Fleming said.

