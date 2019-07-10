Westbound US 12/18 closed at I-39/90 in Madison overnight

MADISON, Wis. - WisDOT says the westbound lanes of U.S. 12/18 entering the I-39/90 interchange will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Westbound U.S. 12/18 traffic will be detoured north on the interstate to WIS 30 (Exit 138B) and south on U.S. 51/Stoughton Road.

The northbound I-39/90 ramp to westbound U.S. 12/18 and the westbound U.S. 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 southbound will also be closed and detoured using WIS 30 and U.S. 51.

The closures are due to construction and subject to change, WisDOT says.

