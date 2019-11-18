News

Westbound lane on Highway 12 open after car fire

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 05:32 PM CST

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 06:04 PM CST

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - The right westbound lane on Highway 12 is closed at Kick-A-Boo Road due to a car fire Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the fire happened shortly before 5 p.m. 

Officials believe the lane will be closed for about an hour. 

