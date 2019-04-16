Highway 11 in Janesville back open following car vs. semi crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. - UPDATE: (8:25 a.m.): The DOT says all westbound lanes of Highway 11 between Beloit Avenue Highway 51 are now clear.

PREVIOUS STORY:

All westbound lanes of Highway 11 at Beloit Avenue in Janesville are closed due to a crash involving a car and a semi.

The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Rock County dispatch tells News 3 Now that injuries were reported, but the number or extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. The Rock County Sheriff's Office is on the scene and investigating the crash.

The westbound lanes of Highway 11 are expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to take another route during the morning commute.

