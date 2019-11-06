West YMCA in Madison closes temporarily due to broken water main

MADISON, Wis. - The Lussier Family West YMCA in Madison closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday due to a broken water main.

Madison Water Utility said the city turned off water at around 2:30 p.m. to make repairs. The YMCA and others in the area who use the main were told at noon that the water would be shut off for about three to four hours.

Only a handful of people in the area are said to be affected, as five addresses in total were impacted. The city plans to provide an update on the repairs at 4 p.m.

The break at YMCA is not likely because of the weather. Madison Water Utility said there is speculation that the broken water main might be a result of an incident that happened at Whitney Way and Gilbert Road earlier this week, as the break caused a sudden change in pressure.

The main at YMCA is said to be an older system made out of spun cast iron, which is pipe material known for breaking the most often.

Members can follow the West YMCA's email, social media pages, mobile app and website for updates.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.