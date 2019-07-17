West Baraboo woman receives 6th OWI

VILLAGE OF WEST BARABOO, Wis. - A West Baraboo woman received her sixth OWI Wednesday morning.

According to a Sauk County Sheriff's Office news release, Billie Jo Bernhardt, 50, appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants.

Sauk County officials were notified of a drunken driver in the area of 5th Street in the City of Baraboo at 7:30 a.m.

Officials say a vehicle description was given and the operator was identified as having a suspended driver's license.

A sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle matching the description speeding on Oak Street in the Village of West Baraboo later, according to the news release.

The release says the deputy recognized the operator from past contacts and conducted a traffic stop.

A driver's license check revealed that Bernhardt had five prior OWI convictions and six prior operating while suspended convictions.

Officials say Bernhardt refused to perform field sobriety tests.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.