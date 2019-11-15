Mother, daughter who went missing in West Allis found safe
WEST ALLIs, Wis. - The mother and daughter who went missing in West Allis Friday have been found safe, officials said.
Jenevieve Irvin, 33, and Summer Taylor, 3, were reported missing Friday morning. They were last seen around 3 a.m. at their home on the 2100 block of South 60th street in West Allis.
The West Allis Police Department confirmed that both were found in an updated Facebook post.
