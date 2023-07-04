ORFORDVILLE, Wis. -- First responders like firefighters do their best to make sure we never have to worry about them, but the chief of the Orfordville Fire Department says rural fire districts are struggling with funding and staffing, including his.
"Most likely if you don't live in a large metropolitan area, your fire department's probably struggling in some way," Chief Ryan Perkins said. "Whether with staffing or financially, and they're just not telling you about it because that's not what we do."
"We're not usually the ones to ask for help, we're the ones to be the helpers," Perkins said.
The Orfordville Fire District serves the village of Orfordville and 4 towns: Avon, Spring Valley, Plymouth, and the largest, Newark.
According to Perkins, since he took over as Chief less than a year ago, they knew the Town of Newark planned on leaving the fire district.
But it was still “a hard pill to swallow,” when the chief said the Town gave the department “a verbal indication that they're going to leave the district in January of 2024."
Along with the town would go one third of the fire district's tax revenue, which Perkins is now planning how to make up while working to provide “better service than we were last year, with less money.”
"Right now, we're looking at different staffing options, mostly part-time, maybe one full-time person and seeing how we can manipulate those numbers. We would like to have three people staffed here a day, that would be the goal," he said. “It’s not perfect, those would be three part-time people most likely.”
Currently, Chief Perkins said he has a staff of about 40, a mix of paid on-call and part-time personnel.
Just like other rural departments, he said, fewer people want to volunteer.
“I think there’s a lack of interest in the profession," Perkins said. "Rhe pay is probably a part of it, we’re not paid the best in the world.”
“And I think it’s maybe a cultural shift of, the lack of volunteerism,” Perkins said.
It’s a struggle many municipalities are having with keeping demand for fire and EMS amid staffing issues.
"Fire districts in Wisconsin really don't have a leg to stand on when it comes to funding or anything like that, so it's very difficult for fire districts to move forward,” Chief Perkins said.
Which goes back to the call for help that is so rare from his profession.
Perkins said it's up to residents in fire districts to tell their local leaders whether they want a full-time or volunteer part-time fire department and push for funding.
According to the chief, there is still a future for the Orfordville Fire District.
"I don't think the district is going to shut down, I don't think that's an option," Perkins said. "It's certainly not an option for the Village of Orfordville, (and) the other municipalities don't have many other options when it comes to service."
But in the meantime, he says they'll keep working to ensure the roughly 5,000 residents in the district don't notice the struggle.
"We're not just going to give up and roll over, we're going to keep moving forward with some sort of plan to provide service," Perkins said.
