ORFORDVILLE, Wis. -- First responders like firefighters do their best to make sure we never have to worry about them, but the chief of the Orfordville Fire Department says rural fire districts are struggling with funding and staffing, including his.

"Most likely if you don't live in a large metropolitan area, your fire department's probably struggling in some way," Chief Ryan Perkins said. "Whether with staffing or financially, and they're just not telling you about it because that's not what we do."