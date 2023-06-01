MADISON, Wis. -- Three weeks after a condominium unit on Madison's west side exploded, News 3 Now got a look at how the Madison Fire Department searched the building for victims without going all the way inside.
Calling Madison Fire's Heavy Urban Rescue Team, also known as HURT, to the condominium explosion meant the scene escalated beyond fighting smoke and flames.
"We just have the weight of the building that is our enemy. Basically, we're fighting against gravity," Lt. Adam Phillipson said.
The specially trained crew got initial reports that there may be victims inside.
"It's a little difficult because you have to basically assess the building and try to figure out what are safe areas what areas we can't make safe," Phillipson explained.
There was no way in through the main part that blew up, so they had to think outside the box.
"Those areas were on the lateral sides of the actual unit that was compromised by the explosion, that had too much structural damage that we couldn't do an immediate entrance there, so we basically shored our way into the lateral units," he said.
The equipment to do it ranges from paratech struts, which can stretch and support concrete and masonry, to simple wooden t-shores.
For the condo explosion, they set up 16 supports -- making it one of the most complex Phillipson has taken part in.
"So [when] we put a t-shore we have four square feet that are safe, we put another t-shore in and we keep working our way into the building," he said. "If we run out of lumber we basically can go to any Menards, Home Depot, any of the local lumber yards and just purchase lumber if it's a larger event."
"We had to go buy lumber for this one," he added.
The rescue team would have had to tunnel into the exploded condo were it not for a special 360 degree camera, with infrared capability, that allowed them to see if there were any victims trapped inside.
"And with the microphone on there, I would be able to hear if somebody was in there," Phillipson said.
Training for HURT is continuous because engineering, construction, and technology always change, and require a carefully thought out plan, he said.
"We move with purpose is the term we like to use," he said. "It's not a fast process once we get there.
"(But) it would've taken us hours if not into the next day to actually do a thorough search within that unit," Lt. Phillipson said.
Madison fire officials are still investigating what caused the explosion, and said an update could be coming in the next couple weeks.
