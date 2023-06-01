When a condo exploded on Madison's west side last month, a specially-trained team sprang into action.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Three weeks after a condominium unit on Madison's west side exploded, News 3 Now got a look at how the Madison Fire Department searched the building for victims without going all the way inside.

Calling Madison Fire's Heavy Urban Rescue Team, also known as HURT, to the condominium explosion meant the scene escalated beyond fighting smoke and flames.

Tags

Reporter

Arman Rahman is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at arahman@wisctv.com.